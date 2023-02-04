In response to Ms. Penny Palmer's Jan. 29 letter to the editor, I wish to dispute her sentence, “Human responsibility for the change is exaggerated.”

According to Forbes, a conservative business publication, they fact-checked a common claim that 97% of scientists support the premise of human-caused global warming, their analysis does not support that claim. However, they have examined 928 peer-reviewed studies from 2008 to 2015. The percent of scientists in studies who believe in human-caused global warming ranges from 84% to 97% in published surveys and 53% to 92% in non-published surveys.

Forbes rated the 97% claim as false but did agree that general consensus among scientists in human-caused global warming is well above 80%.

Are there scientists who do not believe global warming is caused by humans? Yes. But they are in a small minority.

Luke Douglas

Headland