 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘A total waste of time and money’

  • 0

I see it's time for the United Nations Climate Change Conference again. Let's see: what resort city can we pick this time? Oh, it's Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a country where human rights violations abound.

Last year it was in Glasgow. Next year, El Dubai. Is there a pattern here? It's got to be a jet-setting, glamorous site. Speaking of jets, hundreds of private and corporate jets will fly in, totally hypocritical at a climate change conference.

Why not have the conference at, I don't know, the United Nations headquarters in New York? Or Haiti? Or Vietnam? Why does it take a 12-day conference at a resort to discuss climate change? Has anyone forgotten that we do have Zoom available? Think of the billions of dollars that could go to really worthwhile causes, like hunger, disease, or the Ukrainian refugees.

There's no telling how many US representatives will attend. We know John Kerry will go, along with President Biden, plus numerous other politicians, all contributing to pollution in their jets and limousines. Then they will pledge zillions of our dollars to the climate change cause, totally ignoring our genuine needs in this country. This 27th climate change conference is a total waste of time and money, with glaring hypocrisy.

People are also reading…

Mike Martin

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Jesus was liberal'

'Jesus was liberal'

A recent headline said, "Dodge, deny, or fib" and talks about the possible (likely) members of Traitor Trump's cult (previously known as the G…

Dumb and Dumber Too

Dumb and Dumber Too

Remember when Trump was president and all of the Fake News media hired people full time to monitor every single statement Trump made and spent…

‘It’s out of our hands’

‘It’s out of our hands’

In his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates explains that less than 25% of all CO2 emissions comes from vehicular travel or climat…

Televise Trump testimony?

Televise Trump testimony?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to the deployment of the National Guard prior to the Capitol riot begs the question – why? The House c…

Dothan’s dogwoods are dying

Dothan’s dogwoods are dying

I am an 88-year Dothan resident. Throughout all of my growing up years and early married life, Dothan was like a fairyland in the Spring with …

Our uneducated electorate

Our uneducated electorate

In the Oct. 20 issue of the Dothan Eagle, the article "Katie Britt on Fox News: Children should not ‘be indoctrinated with woke ideology’" jus…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert