I see it's time for the United Nations Climate Change Conference again. Let's see: what resort city can we pick this time? Oh, it's Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a country where human rights violations abound.

Last year it was in Glasgow. Next year, El Dubai. Is there a pattern here? It's got to be a jet-setting, glamorous site. Speaking of jets, hundreds of private and corporate jets will fly in, totally hypocritical at a climate change conference.

Why not have the conference at, I don't know, the United Nations headquarters in New York? Or Haiti? Or Vietnam? Why does it take a 12-day conference at a resort to discuss climate change? Has anyone forgotten that we do have Zoom available? Think of the billions of dollars that could go to really worthwhile causes, like hunger, disease, or the Ukrainian refugees.

There's no telling how many US representatives will attend. We know John Kerry will go, along with President Biden, plus numerous other politicians, all contributing to pollution in their jets and limousines. Then they will pledge zillions of our dollars to the climate change cause, totally ignoring our genuine needs in this country. This 27th climate change conference is a total waste of time and money, with glaring hypocrisy.

Mike Martin

Dothan