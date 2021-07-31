A two-word solution
Related to this story
Most Popular
It has been reported by the news media that Montgomery City and Montgomery County combined are receiving more than $80 million in COVID-19 fun…
As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from hist…
- Updated
There’s a city board of education election coming up. I hope all the candidates for these positions will make their positions on Critical Race…
A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …
- Updated
I see lots of folks arguing on both sides of most every issue these days, not only on the opinion page, but on social media. As a matter of fa…
- Updated
I have competed in six Alabama State Games. The 2021 Games were promoted by Dean Kelley and the rest of the coaches, who all did a great job. …
As a career federal bureaucrat, I was most pleased that something so seemingly complicated yet vital went off so smoothly. I refer to the worl…
I was in Marianna, Florida, and see that they have a 7.5% sales tax, no sales tax on groceries, and no state income tax. Yet Jackson County an…
At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…
- Updated
When I was in the Army and we had a weak leader in our chain of command, we would quip, “He couldn’t lead a bowling ball down a rain gutter.” …