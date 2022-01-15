A ‘vicious’ article

As a child I was taught not to speak ill of the dead. Obviously whoever printed the vicious article about Ashli Babbitt on page A6 of your Jan. 4, 2022, issue did not receive the same guidance as a child.

Why in the world would you print such a slanderous article based solely on the story of the woman who is the discarded concubine of Ashli’s widowed husband? The “information” that this person relates is of an incident that occurred five years ago. Doesn’t that make it history instead of news?

What was the purpose of printing this disgusting article two days before the one-year anniversary of her death other than to implant the idea that only loonies participated in the Jan. 6 demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol?

Judi Jay

Slocomb