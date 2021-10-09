 Skip to main content
A wellspring of wisdom
A letter to the editor from Enterprise gives us the "straight" story about the global warming/climate change scare. Just think of all the money and hours of work by scientists all over the world that could have been saved if they had only contacted this individual several years ago instead of wasting time on research. Of course, Enterprise seems to be a well-spring of expert information. If you don't believe it, read the Facebook page maintained by Enterprise resident and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL). He knows more than the president, vice president, the speaker of the house, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and numerous others about a wide variety of issues.

America is divided into two groups so far as the virus is concerned: Those of us who who are concerned about the 43 million cases and believe in vaccinations and masks and those who think we should ignore it and the 692,000 deaths. "I have done my own research" and "It's my choice" (whether I should endanger the lives of my family and neighbors because I am a selfish coward).

Two pictures, side by side, on Facebook illustrate the choices very well. One shows a well-equipped lab and people in white coats working with equipment, computers and test tubes. It's labelled "vaccine research." The other picture shows an individual sitting on a commode in a restroom, with cell phone in hand. That one is labelled "anti-vaccination research." The second picture could have shown the individual watching a TV tuned to Fox "News."

Carl Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
