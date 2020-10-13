About Amendment 4

Alabama’s constitution is the longest in the world, but a proposed amendment being presented to voters in November is a first step toward streamlining the document. The current Alabama constitution is packed full of over 900 amendments and is riddled with redundancies, creating a maze of words known to befuddle even legal scholars.

The recompilation will remove illegal and unjust language, thereby effecting a more representative document for all Alabamians. Moreover, it will clarify what the constitution allows, thereby amplifying efforts for economic development and job creation in Alabama.

The need for such revision was confirmed in 2019 when every member of the Alabama Legislature, without a single dissenting vote on either side of the aisle, agreed to give the people of Alabama the chance to vote on an amendment for constitutional reform.

If approved, Amendment 4 would allow the Legislative Services Agency, with assistance from Alabama Reference Services, to propose a draft to clean up and consolidate the document, putting it in a logical structure that is far more easily understood. While not making any substantive changes to any laws, it would also remove antiquated language and duplicate provisions from the document.