Former NYPD Chief Charles Campisi said, “The law authorizes police officers to shoot if they have a reasonable belief that their life is endangered, and if you make an honest mistake, even a fatal one, we’ll give you the benefit of the doubt.” During bang-bang situations, that’s a reasonable premise. But the George Floyd and Tyre Nichols murders by so-called officers, actually degenerates, simply exposes their murderous barbarities.

The video shows officers beating, kicking, punching, pepper spraying, and Tasing Nichols. The five officers were beefy, all at least 200 pounds, whereas Nichols was a reedy 145 pounds distributed within 6’3” frame. These brutes were intent on mayhem, the traffic stop, a ruse. The autopsy determined that Nichols died from excessive bleeding resulting from a severe beating. It’s not an apparent beating, that’s clear-cut. However, a court must determine their blood guiltiness.

The Alabama Sheriffs’ Association recently condemned the Memphis Police. How hard is to condemn gratuitous police violence that’s more reminiscent of the May 14, 1961, KKK attack on the Freedom Riders in Anniston, Alabama?

At a mayor’s convention in Mobile, several leaders spoke about what the editorial euphemistically called a police controversy. Refusing to characterize it as a poisonous, punitive, and protracted beating police heaped upon Nichols. “The vocal opposition is encouraging as condemnation of rogue acts should go a long way toward reining in those few officers who interpret the badge and gun as power rather than responsibility,” ended your editorial. Really?

In 2015, then Birmingham police Capt. Allen Treadaway sponsored a bill to reduce mounting heroin overdose deaths, even though heroin remains an illegal drug. A similar vigor, determination, and financial commitment is required to combat the long-standing police brutality scourge.

Action, not rhetoric, is required.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika