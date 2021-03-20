 Skip to main content
Add renewal, testing for senior drivers
Add renewal, testing for senior drivers

In response to Michael Sullivan's March 7 letter, "A double standard," I would like to put in my two cents.

The Autobahn in Europe has unlimited speed limits yet the number of deaths per million miles is less than what we have in the U.S. on “sub-standard” interstates, mostly four-lane with speeds around 70 mph. I was a passenger in an SUV driven by my son-in-law on the Autobahn and it was between 100-105 mph, but we were getting passed by vehicles going 150, 160, 170 mph or higher.

So why do they have lower deaths per million miles?

In Europe, youth can get a restricted drivers’ license at 17, which becomes unrestricted at age 18. In the U.S., most states have learners’ permits at 15 and drivers’ license at 16. As a father of three who each were involved in a traffic accident at 16 (none were their fault), I think we need to follow the European model on issuance of driver's license. In most countries the drivers’ license is good for 15 years.

Some of the European countries require renewals/retesting at certain ages with some as young as 45 and upwards to 80 years. I feel we need to implement similar renewals beginning at age 60 and every 5 years afterward.

Now before anyone accuses me of being prejudiced against seniors, I am 71 years of age, so I would be included. We have entirely too many people who shouldn't be driving on our highways. This would require a national effort to improve our public transportation.

By raising the age for youth and implementing renewals with testing at older ages, we can ensure that individuals who can't pass simple driving tests are not allowed to drive on our highways.

Luke Douglas

Headland

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
