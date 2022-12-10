 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agrees with Shoupe

  • 0

A recent article was right on it for our new Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe. I agree with his vision for the future.

Changing some of the commission meeting times to accommodate more of the public is a great idea. This is an important step in leadership getting the public more involved and being open to suggestions for making the community more appealing to those who may be looking for jobs here in Houston County and the Wiregrass. As he stated, it will take more than money to solve our problems. I look forward to and anticipate great things for our area with Shoupe’s dream and vision for our future.

Dwight A. Davis

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not assault weapons

Not assault weapons

The intellectual dishonesty of the picture of guns on the front page of the Nov. 28 Dothan Eagle with the headline "Targeting semi-automatics"…

Santa for Seniors fills a gap

Santa for Seniors fills a gap

The Santa for Seniors program is intended to help our eligible clients and participants who would otherwise not have a Christmas if their Chri…

America: a Christian nation?

America: a Christian nation?

Historically, the definition given by Supreme Court justices is that America is a Christian nation because Christianity has so largely shaped …

‘With all due respect…’

‘With all due respect…’

In an article from a CBS affiliate in upstate Alabama, Geneva Mayor David Hayes lamented criticism of his tenure as the town's executive offic…

A dubious milestone

A dubious milestone

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman will be the first U.S. Senator to have pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger and gotten away with it.

‘It’s out of our hands’

‘It’s out of our hands’

In his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates explains that less than 25% of all CO2 emissions comes from vehicular travel or climat…

'Jesus was liberal'

'Jesus was liberal'

A recent headline said, "Dodge, deny, or fib" and talks about the possible (likely) members of Traitor Trump's cult (previously known as the G…

Dumb and Dumber Too

Dumb and Dumber Too

Remember when Trump was president and all of the Fake News media hired people full time to monitor every single statement Trump made and spent…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert