Agrees with Shoupe

Changing some of the commission meeting times to accommodate more of the public is a great idea. This is an important step in leadership getting the public more involved and being open to suggestions for making the community more appealing to those who may be looking for jobs here in Houston County and the Wiregrass. As he stated, it will take more than money to solve our problems. I look forward to and anticipate great things for our area with Shoupe’s dream and vision for our future.