Alabama at a crossroads

Given the remarks made by Coach Tommy Tuberville three weeks ago at a GOP campaign event near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, that were condescending, boorish, racist, and disparaging to people of color and the unemployed, it is completely obvious this wastrel has proven himself grossly incompetent and incapable of leadership in the Senate. Tuberville--dubbed "Coach Toober" by the ladies of ABC's "The View--" is also one out of a cadre of 147 GOP officials of insurrectionist sympathizers on Capitol Hill who voted to decertify the Biden Administration on Jan. 6, 2021. War Eagle fans should bow their heads in shame.

Somewhere Doug Jones must feel vindicated.

Alabama's addiction to white patriarchy has imploded in the GOP's face due to the antics of Coach Toober, despite Alabama GOP officials' condemnation of Tuberville's remarks. For the Republican Party, the damage is already done -- GOP candidates for state, local, and federal offices who are also insurrection sympathizers and election deniers. These far-right fanatics are going as far to initiate voter intimidation by means of deadly force. There is also the hijacking of the party ideological rhetoric by the cult QAnon and its most famous dupe, the previous occupant of the Oval Office, Donald J. Trump.

Alabama, something must give.

Throughout The South, GOP-led state governments have either initiated voter suppression tactics at the ballot box aimed at voters of color or draconian practices toward women's reproductive rights, defunding social services such as SNAP and unemployment benefits, ultimately creating unnecessary hardship and suffering, as with moral and economic calamity. These inane culture wars aside, the South and America in general can no longer maintain the title, “The Greatest Nation on Earth” if there are elected officials who are driven by vengeance, white supremacy, and fascism as an American value, to the point where misguided people of color who are used as acolytes for such an evil ideology. In other words, oblivion.

Alabama and the nation have a crucial choice to make this Nov. 8 -- uphold white supremacy and retain the same state and local officials reliant upon fear, division, elitism, and the overwhelming addiction to power over the needs of the people, or a state which encourages economic growth, entrepreneurship, exemplary healthcare, ecological stability, inclusion, as with judicial, police and prison reform -- in short, ACTUAL progress that would benefit all Alabama residents, not just the privileged few.

Alabama once again has the opportunity to turn a corner and prove to the nation advancement for this state is possible.

Does Alabama have the will to make it happen?

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva

