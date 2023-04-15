Phew! I feel so much safer since Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has shut down the Bingo Halls in Jefferson County. He truly wears a halo for his bravery. His halo matches that of Alabama’s U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, who wants the nation to adopt the AR-15 as the "national" gun. Or that of former U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who cheered on the crowd of insurrectionists on January 6. And then there is the unmistakable brilliance of Coach Tuberville. Alabama is in good hands. Carry on men.