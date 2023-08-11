Alabama voters are not the sharpest knives in the drawer when it comes to assessing character, competence, or ability of someone for whom they cast a vote. The resume of most elected officials in Alabama would not qualify them to operate a Fry-O-lator at a fast food restaurant.

They are like the three monkeys -- "Hear no evil; See no evil; Speak no evil." The vast majority of voters only look for whether there is a "D" or "R" behind a candidate's name. Adolf Hitler could win an election in Alabama if he had an "R" behind his name!

As a result, you wind up with someone like U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who does not even know the three branches of government, elected to an office for which he is incompetent to sit. Then that guy spits in the faces of men and women of every branch of the U.S. military. He stalls promotions of more than 200 military men and women who have sacrificed much and asked for little.

And since when do the people of Alabama think that Vladimir Putin is a person who should be admired? Tommy Tuberville does.

I have lived in many places in the U.S. and abroad. I will say this with conviction: If your entire life has been spent living in the same ZIP code, you do not possess a broad and flexible mindset. Such a person has a mind which is as brittle as glass.

John W. Turner

Dothan