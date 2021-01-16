Alabamians got what we voted for

Sen. Tommy Tuberville! That is who the majority of Alabama voted for as the results showed. Maybe we should be more careful who we vote for, as he was voted as the dumbest senator on Capitol Hill. Yay Alabama!

Can anyone, please someone give me one reason we voted for Tommy? Yes, the Alabama Roll Tide folks voted to show how dumb Auburn was to hire him in the first place and Auburn fans because, well, he coached at Auburn. This is a guy who has a physical education degree and marginal grades at best. He is not even an average football coach. He was fired, right?

So we are proud that he is our U.S. Senator? He has no clue of civics, history, or the problems and opportunities of the Great State of Alabama. How long has he lived in Alabama in the past five to 10 years?

He secured his position on the tails of Trump, but Trump was dumped! Right or wrong, but gone!

So now what? Even Sen. Richard Shelby said defeated Sen. Doug Jones did a good job. Shame on us for voting party lines.

I have no idea how this term will go, but I guess the voters of Alabama got what they voted for — nothing! No representation by any qualified person other than Sen. Shelby, so you just doubled his workload and wasted your vote.

Dr. Michael Carpenter

Enterprise