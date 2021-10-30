 Skip to main content
'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'
In response to Benton Harrison's Oct. 27 letter in the Dothan Eagle, Mr. Harrison needs to do a bit of research before blaming anyone for what happened on the “Rust” movie set.

There are established processes that have been used for decades on movie sets around the world. The issue is a failure of those in charge of weapons, the prop master or the armorer/weapon master, which in this case was Hannah Gutierrez, and the first assistant director Dave Halls, who was the one to hand the weapon to Baldwin stating it was a “cold” weapon. A “cold gun” is totally unloaded while a “hot gun” is loaded with blanks. Live ammunition is not allowed on TV/movie sets. This process was not followed.

There will be plenty of lawsuits as well as potential criminal prosecution. Better to let the facts be established before making any judgements.

Luke Douglas

Headland

