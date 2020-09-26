All Ginsburg’s accomplishments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Star Parker’s Sept. 24 piece on your opinion page, she gave an excellent history of accomplishments of the US Supreme Court without mentioning one of the driving forces behind these accomplishments. I think we need to give credit to where credit is due.

Ms. Parker might have been trying to be subtle in her words but the American people need the facts, not washing over things just to not hurt feelings or criticize the dead.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs to be remembered for all of her accomplishments in her long years on the bench of the Supreme Court. She is directly responsible for an event that makes the Holocaust look like a fatal one-car accident. She needs to be recognized for her role in the destruction of tens of millions of children that would be alive today if not for her actions.

This needs to be listed on her long record of accomplishments and she should be afforded all the honor due to her. I’m sure she will be rewarded for her actions in eternity.

Jerome Baxley

Columbia