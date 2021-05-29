 Skip to main content
‘All lives matter’ is a fallacy
May 27 was the first anniversary of the murder of George "Big" Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in 2020. His murder, as with the killings of Ammaud Aubury and Breonna Taylor set of a summer of protest and racial reckoning, all while during a global pandemic. While Floyd's murderer was found "guilty," as with the trials of the three other former officers on the scene as accessories to the murder pending, the killings of Rayshard Brooks, Daunte Wright, Andrew Brown, Jr., as with the newly released footage chronicling the death of Ronald Greene, are proof that the battle for racial equality and equity in America is a never-ending one.

To the "All Lives Matter" crowd who still insist in dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement as a fad, kindly do not use such a "bait-and-switch" term or any other form of phony outrage when Republican state legislatures in Alabama and across this country have refused to expand Medicare/Medicaid, implemented anti-abortion measures, voter suppression statutes, cut unemployment insurance and refuse to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Suffice it to say, Republican state legislatures have gone to a new low to ban Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools. It is also a huge affront for Republican-controlled state legislatures to allow protestors to be run down by motorists as if they were animals.

Then again, these are probably the same GOP officials who most likely believe The Great Lie perpetrated by the previous occupant of the White House that he was robbed, that President Joe Biden is illegitimate, and that the insurrection on Jan. 6 was just "a wild tourism trip."

"All Lives Matter" is a fallacy until Black and Brown lives, as with the freedoms of women and the disabled, are respected and valued, the elderly properly cared for, and those in the LGBTQ community are seen as human beings, not pariahs. It is such why true patriots choose to kneel before Old Glory, with the hope of not having a race solider kneel on their necks.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

