America: a Christian nation?

Historically, the definition given by Supreme Court justices is that America is a Christian nation because Christianity has so largely shaped and molded it. We have had some 300 court cases establishing the legal precedent that America is a Christian nation. And we have president after president say America is a Christian nation.

We have hundreds of acts of Congress, both state and federal, saying we’re a Christian nation. But more recently, some books on the New York Times bestseller list claim America is not a Christian nation. President Obama, shortly after his election, gave a speech in Turkey and claimed America is not a Christian nation. Then Karl Rove agreed with Obama in stating that we’re not a Christian nation.

The left has always hated this country and everything it was meant to be, and their plan - through mob rule (color that "democracy") from seeds sown in academia, "lawfare," and politics - has always been to squeeze God out of society, destroy morality, dissolve the family, erase and/or replace the Constitution, and ultimately destroy the Republic they hate, which is the great nation the founders gave us through our prayer-saturated Constitution. Energized by the ultimate adversary, the militant left never stops working toward that end.

Richard McCuistian

