As I compose this letter, I wholeheartedly state that I am physically and emotionally drained from this past March.

On my post-layoff month, I have endured food insecurity, financial issues, and the deaths of two beloved pets.

There's also the state of Alabama's hosting of Ron DeSantis aka "DeSanctimonius, 'Der Fuhrer' of Florida," having passed through Montgomery on a promotional book tour and taking a break from denigrating the Sunshine State with his xenophobic, homophobic, and anti-black legislation, alongside his asinine education and economic policies. Suffice it to say Alabama is once again on the wrong side of the issues, yet that is considered just another Monday.

What are the odds that Alabama's state legislature would emulate Florida's disastrous austerity model?

Along comes the active shooter tragedy in Nashville, where six lives were lost, three of which were children. From the GOP circus came the usual "thoughts and prayers" line, this time with actual honesty from Tennessee officials stating that nothing will be done but to seal up the back entrances. In their logic (to use that word loosely), they seem to be perfectly fine if innocent people die, just as long as children live in fear and if they or their people aren't hurt and if it doesn't cut off their under-the-table donations from the gun lobby and corporate interests. Here is hoping that same honesty will cost those GOP officials their jobs the next reelection cycle, as with certain state and federal lawmakers from Alabama.

Yet as a good pastor from Midland City once sang, "There's a bright side somewhere"; news of the former occupant of the Oval Office, that thug-in-brief Donald J. Trump, has been indicted on charges of voter campaign fraud in buying off a porn star he had dalliances with while married to his third wife, Melania. Despite having damaged this country from fanboying on dictators and election tampering to instigating an insurrection on Capitol Hill, this is seen as the "darkest day in American History." No, this is a deluded, privileged individual finally seeing justice for all the dastardly, underhanded, cruel, deceitful dealings done throughout his wasted lifetime. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving individual.

I don't take pleasure in celebrating another individual's downfall, yet at least it gives me a good feeling to know that the term "...And Justice for All" wasn't only an intense legal drama with Al Pachino. It does truly exist.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva