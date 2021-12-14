An invasive proposition

I repeat: this rapidly growing communist-leaning government would know your whereabouts 24 hours a day unless you walk or go horseback AND don’t carry a cell phone!

Additionally, this government “PIP” (Party in Power) controlled system would allow uncontrolled and unrestrained abuse when the PIP could permit one class of citizens to be treated MORE FAIRLY than another. Sound familiar?

Now please consider how fair our current gas tax system is. This is a tax in which every citizen, legal non-citizens, and even Illegals share and share alike. The more you drive, the more tax you pay. The less you drive, the less you pay – but everyone pays the same.

Don’t let the left fool you into thinking equity is the same as equality. Let your Senators and Congressional Representatives know to oppose this invasive proposition before it gains a foothold with this administration, least we lose more personal liberties.