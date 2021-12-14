An invasive proposition
In reference to a Dec. 7 column by Karl W. Smith, I was almost suckered into thinking that a Bloomberg acolyte could actually think for himself. The hook was, “don’t suspend the federal gas tax.” The initial message or argument was “it is a short-sighted political ploy and does more harm than good.” OK, I was thinking, finally, a leftist with common sense?
However, that epiphany angel on my right shoulder was quickly crushed by the communist devil angel on the left shoulder!
As with all true leftist “Bloomies” and current administration lemmings, when the current equitable system fails to enable them to take more power, they just change it to better suit their desired outcome.
In this case, change the most equitable tax structure in the entire country, THE GAS TAX, to a system that grants unfettered control and allows invasion into every aspect of our private lives.
That would be the MILES TRAVELED TAX SYSTEM!!
Touted as a more fair and equitable system, this system would monitor not only how many miles you drive (a system yet to be developed but surely akin to felony ankle bracelets) but would also let the government monitor where you are at all times.
I repeat: this rapidly growing communist-leaning government would know your whereabouts 24 hours a day unless you walk or go horseback AND don’t carry a cell phone!
Additionally, this government “PIP” (Party in Power) controlled system would allow uncontrolled and unrestrained abuse when the PIP could permit one class of citizens to be treated MORE FAIRLY than another. Sound familiar?
Now please consider how fair our current gas tax system is. This is a tax in which every citizen, legal non-citizens, and even Illegals share and share alike. The more you drive, the more tax you pay. The less you drive, the less you pay – but everyone pays the same.
Don’t let the left fool you into thinking equity is the same as equality. Let your Senators and Congressional Representatives know to oppose this invasive proposition before it gains a foothold with this administration, least we lose more personal liberties.
PS -A word to the wise at the Dothan Eagle: although I appreciate getting some information as to how the left thinks, your deluge of Associated Press and Bloomberg News slanted articles comprises an overwhelming percentage of your paper. This CNN model may play well for your Mother Company’s market, but I think not so much in this neck of the woods.