An observation of the presidential election
Since Mr. Joe Biden won the election for president against Mr. Donald Trump, I have had many thoughts about what this might mean for America. I realize that compiling those thoughts into written form would greatly exceed what would be printed as a letter from a newspaper reader. As a consequence, I have made what I believe sums up those thoughts in a brief but insightful observation of the two candidates. My observation is this:

Both candidates, like all candidates during campaigns, said what they intended to do if elected and made promises in line with their intentions. Mr. Trump made big promises. Mr. Biden did likewise. Like no other president in history, Mr. Trump kept a vast majority of his promises and, as a result, the American people benefited greatly.

It remains to be seen if President Biden keeps his promises. So far, I am sorry to say, it appears that he might surpass Mr. Trump’s record for promises kept.

I would be remiss if I failed to say that I am in full agreement with Mr. Larry Brown’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 20 Eagle. He has my utmost respect and gratitude. I must also commend the editor for publishing his letter.

Don P. Bennett

Dothan

