 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An open letter to Congress

  • 0

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.

They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 104 years ago. Where is it?

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under-compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. So what it comes down to is this: the groups that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. That is not very American is it?

People are also reading…

I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.

This is now a national security problem.

Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are sparse.

Be warned.

Brenna Riley

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not assault weapons

Not assault weapons

The intellectual dishonesty of the picture of guns on the front page of the Nov. 28 Dothan Eagle with the headline "Targeting semi-automatics"…

Santa for Seniors fills a gap

Santa for Seniors fills a gap

The Santa for Seniors program is intended to help our eligible clients and participants who would otherwise not have a Christmas if their Chri…

America: a Christian nation?

America: a Christian nation?

Historically, the definition given by Supreme Court justices is that America is a Christian nation because Christianity has so largely shaped …

‘With all due respect…’

‘With all due respect…’

In an article from a CBS affiliate in upstate Alabama, Geneva Mayor David Hayes lamented criticism of his tenure as the town's executive offic…

A dubious milestone

A dubious milestone

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman will be the first U.S. Senator to have pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger and gotten away with it.

‘It’s out of our hands’

‘It’s out of our hands’

In his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates explains that less than 25% of all CO2 emissions comes from vehicular travel or climat…

'Jesus was liberal'

'Jesus was liberal'

A recent headline said, "Dodge, deny, or fib" and talks about the possible (likely) members of Traitor Trump's cult (previously known as the G…

Dumb and Dumber Too

Dumb and Dumber Too

Remember when Trump was president and all of the Fake News media hired people full time to monitor every single statement Trump made and spent…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert