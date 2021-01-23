While most Americans were concerned with the transfer to our new government, many could have missed a few articles in the Eagle. Venezuela has installed a new congress 100% aligned with Maduro, without any trouble from pesky opposing parties. Hong Kong has removed all concept of voting and requires complete allegiance to the Chinese government. Since our media is already embedded with the Democrat party, don’t expect to see any serious criticism in the news. Popular social media is already banning most conservative thinkers, and has removed the competitive, free speech app Parler from app stores. You will see more actions like Pelosi declaring all Trump judges to be anti-LBQXYZ – seems like grounds for impeachment. And the people will cheer.

Since the Democrats are only tolerant of agreeable opinions, we will begin to see “more agreeable” forms of religion. Two of our main bodies are led by “Catholics” who actively support killing babies. I presume these types will declare the original text of the Bible “intolerant” and make the Chinese-edited version the only authorized Bible in the US. We are already big on re-writing/erasing history now anyway; 1984? I suspect our left-leaning neighbors will move swiftly to eliminate any resistance by banning opposing thought and supporting it with a new system of tolerant judges. We just watched a video of a current German politician making an official statement telling their people that the state can tell people what to wear, when to go outside and what they can say – looking forward to this. Perhaps we could just summon the anti-Christ and get this over with…and the people will cheer.