 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angels among us
0 Comments

Angels among us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many marvelous and memorable incidents relating to acts of kindness to her and her family from various citizens of Dothan. The most touching acts of kindness areg related to her dying father’s primary physician, Dr. Paola Bass, a now-retired Winn Dixie pharmacist, and the family’s ophthalmologist, Dr. Brent McKinley.

I felt the acts of kindness and compassion needed to be acknowledged. The citizens of Dothan needed to know that there are angels among us.

I was awestruck and goosebumps rose on my body as I listened to my friend tell of her father’s home visit by Dr. Bass, how as he sat in his recliner, a bit distraught, Dr. Bass got on the floor to examine and comfort him, then knelt and prayed with him.

We live in a drive-thru medical world, and to hear of a doctor demonstrating such compassion for her patient is truly heartwarming. I thought that the old country doctor was resurrected.

The retired Winn Dixie pharmacist’s act of kindness will always resonate with me. On one occasion when my friend’s father was too sick to pick up his prescription when she was out of town, she called the pharmacy and spoke to a kind Samaritan of a pharmacist. After realizing her predicament, looked up her father’s address and told her that he lived close to the store and he, the pharmacist, would personally deliver it on his way home. What compassion.

As with Dr. Brent McKinley, the family’s ophthalmologist, whose act of charitable service to a complete stranger that saved her sight, actually demonstrates and epitomizes his opening mission statement: “Skill and Compassion go hand in hand when providing exceptional patient care.”

As we become more and more isolated due this pandemic, one can quickly feel alone, but there are kind souls ready and willing to assist. Just reach out!

June Phillips

Palm Coast, Florida

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A better solution
Letters

A better solution

  • Updated

With regard to a Dec. 14, 2021, letter to the editor from Mark Pepe ("An invasive proposition"), I was amused by his argument that a Vehicle-M…

A ‘vicious’ article
Letters

A ‘vicious’ article

  • Updated

As a child I was taught not to speak ill of the dead. Obviously whoever printed the vicious article about Ashli Babbitt on page A6 of your Jan…

What next, America?
Letters

What next, America?

  • Updated

It seems that youth-driven criminal offenses are on the rise. I am hearing of campus shootings, gang store robberies, auto sniper crimes, illi…

Changing the world
Letters

Changing the world

  • Updated

On Sunday, Dec. 26, I woke up and turned to page 4 to look at the Letters to the Editor. In its place, was an article “Start Small to Change t…

Kiss of death
Letters

Kiss of death

Ambassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials did this woman (Lindy Blanchard) possess? She is runn…

On gun permits
Letters

On gun permits

So our genius legislators in the Alabama House of Representatives want to pass a law removing the requirement to obtain a permit for concealed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert