I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many marvelous and memorable incidents relating to acts of kindness to her and her family from various citizens of Dothan. The most touching acts of kindness areg related to her dying father’s primary physician, Dr. Paola Bass, a now-retired Winn Dixie pharmacist, and the family’s ophthalmologist, Dr. Brent McKinley.

I felt the acts of kindness and compassion needed to be acknowledged. The citizens of Dothan needed to know that there are angels among us.

I was awestruck and goosebumps rose on my body as I listened to my friend tell of her father’s home visit by Dr. Bass, how as he sat in his recliner, a bit distraught, Dr. Bass got on the floor to examine and comfort him, then knelt and prayed with him.

We live in a drive-thru medical world, and to hear of a doctor demonstrating such compassion for her patient is truly heartwarming. I thought that the old country doctor was resurrected.