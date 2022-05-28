Another distraction

White Replacement Theory is another shiny bauble, like Critical Race Theory and Wokeness etc., thrown out to voters to obscure the fact that Republicans’ only concern is to hold onto money and power for the wealthiest 1%.

Republicans have few policies that would help average voters who have seen their wages stagnate at 1970s levels while the 1%’s pay has multiplied over 330 times. They have voted against public healthcare, public education, cheaper drugs, better environmental policies, pay equity for women and minorities, women’s rights to control the size of their families and their health, affordable college loans, regulations to protect Americans against unhealthy, dangerous or unfair policies and corporate manipulation, keeping jobs in the U.S., unions and workers’ rights, and most anything that would assist voters in raising their standard of living.

The GOP has voted for every tax cut and lobbying effort that would advantage their rich, powerful donors. They refuse to accept the peoples’ majority vote for Biden and instead opt for a win at any cost - through lies, voter suppression, installation of corrupt officials and bogus electors, and presidential-led coups - using the autocratic playbook.

It’s not White Replacement Theory, it’s American Democracy Replacement Theory that voters must recognize and refute.

Gay Hopper

Eufaula