Another mass shooting

My original thought was to dictate a plan in how the Democratic nominees for state and local offices could get their houses in order this midterm seasons in the hope to bring about a new image of resilience to their base, as well as display a backbone to their Republican challengers. A recent Tuesday completely disrupted that process, to where I couldn't bring myself to get out of the house.

Uvalde, Texas, is the site of another horrific school mass shooting, Robb Elementary, grimly reminiscent of the Sandy Hook Massacre in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. Americans then held the hope that this would be the final tic for Congress to establish strong gun laws reminiscent of those enacted during the Clinton Era.

The GOP majority at the time obstructed it.

Being this latest tragedy occurred in the reddest of red states, Texas, will there be a reckoning? Moreover, will this bring out the "pro-life" crowd, those people who seem to have no issue to subjugate women into forced maternity yet refuse to improve the quality of life for those children out of the womb? How about those children who live with the threat of violence in their communities and schools, other than GOP-induced censorship and oppression of people of color and the LGBTQ community despite utilizing their agents from both communities to regurgitate their misguided propaganda.

I haven't left out evangelicals from this conversation. To these hypocrites who seem adamant to protect a fetus and turn a blind eye to the hypocrisy of their "leaders," where does it state in your biblical ideology that Jesus would be accepting of idolatry over the senseless mass murder of children? What bible do you actually read? What God do you truly serve?

For those conservatives who wish to place this tragedy upon the Biden Administration, the president and first lady made the trip to Uvalde to stand in solidarity with the families of the 19 children and two teachers who perished in that massacre. The state and local officials are still figuring out--or covering up--the slow response by the local authorities, which also is another example of how tragic the issue of police misconduct is in this country. Certain GOP officials who couldn't be bothered to feign sympathy or solidarity with the families of the fallen attended the recent NRA convention in Dallas, primarily to view the keynote speaker, Donald Trump. The former occupant of the Oval Office awkwardly read the names of the victims of the Robb Elementary massacre between eerie bell chimes, utilized the "good guy/bad guy with a gun" fallacy and, between thunderous applause, danced a jig.

If Democrats ever needed motivation to fight back against GOP smears, as with casting out the albatross of conservative-leaning members of the party, this is their moment. State and local leaders such as Mallory McMorrow in Michigan, Shervin Jones in Florida and even former senator-turned-gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Texas have shown fearlessness in confronting Republicans on their hypocrisy and their dangerous dalliance with authoritarianism. This should also cause GOP state and local officials to rethink the permit-less carry statute, yet that is doubtful.

The Second Amendment plays a vital role in The Constitution, yet it is not an absolute one. Those who should be banned from carrying a firearm are the criminals, sociopaths, firebrands, and the mentally unstable who would destroy our society's perfect union. Americans need to get behind sensible gun regulation, lest the next mass shooting spree could occur in your own backyard--AGAIN.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva