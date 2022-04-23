Another successful road race in Hartford

The 44th annual Winston Howell 5,000-meter race on March 12 was a success. It was the worst weather we’ve ever had to promote a race. It was cold – 40 degrees – with winds at 35 mph. We suffered, but 43 runners and walkers did it.

I have promoted 75 races for Geneva, Hartford, Dothan, Boy Scout Troop 32, and others.

The sponsors were YellaWood Jimmy Rane, First National Bank of Hartford, Wiregrass Electric Co-op, Mitchell Mazda Enterprise, Sorrells Funeral Home, Party Barn, Hartford Dentistry, La Leyenda Mexican Grill Geneva, Dalton Pharmacy, Dowling Lumber, Alfa Insurance Slocomb, and Leroy’s Bar-B-Q Hartford.

The $18,000 proceeds benefit Hartford Fire and Rescue.

Thanks to all the workers, Karie Striplin, Mike Kinman, and queens. Thanks to Annie Ward and the Hartford Police Department.

I received a plaque from Mayor Neil Strickland and the Council of the City of Hartford. I put in my time for three months to make it work.

I have run 1,846 races with more than 40,000 miles.

Winston Churchill Howell

Hartford