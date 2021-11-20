 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another view of vaccines
0 Comments

Another view of vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Sable Riley’s Nov. 14 news article, “Alabama’s top doctors strongly endorsing COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11,” we would like to point out our concerns about the public being presented only one side of the issue of Covid vaccination of children.

First, only two physicians were quoted, both supporters of the vaccine, although there are many other “top Alabama doctors” who are concerned about the varied adverse reactions, some very serious and even fatal. The mainstream media and all forms of public service communications have presented only positive messages about these vaccines. Parents, however, want to know the full truth so they can make the best health decisions for their children. It’s almost impossible, though, for us lay people to locate, decipher, and understand the medical terminology and statistics to make informed decisions on our own.

A solution to this problem for Wiregrass citizens is available on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 1509 Rucker Blvd, Enterprise. Three Alabama doctors have teamed up to speak on Covid Truths: Come Get Answers: Dr. Hayden Childs, Samson, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine; Dr. Theresa Long, Lt Col, US Army Flight Surgeon, Fort Rucker; and Dr. Amy Hartsfield, DMD, Dothan.

Topics to be covered are early treatment options, information about Covid vaccinations, issues they are seeing in vaccine-injured patients, and masking and mandates. A Q&A period will follow.

Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved at https://alabamaeagle.org. If the event is sold out, the website https://concerneddoctors.org is an excellent resource on Covid-19 issues.

Barbara Moore and Betty Peters

Concerned Dothan Grandmothers

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surviving Columbus Day
Letters

Surviving Columbus Day

  • Updated

Surprisingly, we survived another holiday honoring Christopher Columbus. I think Columbus probably wasn’t the first European to discover the A…

Vaccines and the constitution
Letters

Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal va…

Who would have thought?
Letters

Who would have thought?

  • Updated

Here's a sentence no one would have ever thought could be uttered with sincerity, but behold our backwards world: "I'm going to drive over to …

‘Utter stupidity’
Letters

‘Utter stupidity’

  • Updated

In a response to a recent letter by Carl Hess, a distempered rightie tried to argue that a forced pregnancy is the exact same thing as a manda…

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

No improvement
Letters

No improvement

  • Updated

I have seen very little commentary in the Eagle or elsewhere about the recently completed traffic roundabout at Taylor Road and Campbellton Hi…

GOP and vaccines
Letters

GOP and vaccines

  • Updated

The big headline Nov. 1 was "Mandate Consequences," telling about fears many employees may quit rather than get vaccinated. Why were these mor…

‘I check everything’
Letters

‘I check everything’

  • Updated

I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition.…

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!
Letters

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!

  • Updated

The recent article in the Dothan Eagle entitled "Three men arrested in drive-by shooting" should give readers an interesting insight into Doth…

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'
Letters

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'

  • Updated

In response to Benton Harrison's Oct. 27 letter in the Dothan Eagle, Mr. Harrison needs to do a bit of research before blaming anyone for what…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert