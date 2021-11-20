Another view of vaccines

Regarding Sable Riley’s Nov. 14 news article, “Alabama’s top doctors strongly endorsing COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11,” we would like to point out our concerns about the public being presented only one side of the issue of Covid vaccination of children.

First, only two physicians were quoted, both supporters of the vaccine, although there are many other “top Alabama doctors” who are concerned about the varied adverse reactions, some very serious and even fatal. The mainstream media and all forms of public service communications have presented only positive messages about these vaccines. Parents, however, want to know the full truth so they can make the best health decisions for their children. It’s almost impossible, though, for us lay people to locate, decipher, and understand the medical terminology and statistics to make informed decisions on our own.