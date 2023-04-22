Related to this story

Alabama is in good hands

Phew! I feel so much safer since Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has shut down the Bingo Halls in Jefferson County. He truly wears a h…

‘People are going to gamble’

Jesse Thompson’s comments on illegal gambling in the “illicit casinos” article in Thursday’s paper couldn’t be further from the truth. I don’t…

An eventful month

As I compose this letter, I wholeheartedly state that I am physically and emotionally drained from this past March.

