In late September, 1964, I arrived in Vietnam for my first tour. I was a pilot with an aviation company which was formed at Fort Benning, Georgia, from the 11th Air Assault Division (Test) in response to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution.

Compared to Fort Benning at that time, duty was fairly easy and more safe than was the case with the 11th Air Assault, where more people were dying during most of 1964 than were losing their lives in Vietnam. Once the missions of the day were completed and my aircraft was turned over to maintenance, there was little to do, especially if one didn't consume alcohol or other drugs and didn't visit the "pleasures" in the local town. The big thing was boredom and being away from my 22-year-old wife of less than one year.

I sometimes tuned my shortwave radio to Radio Peking and listened to the English-speaking propaganda female tell how much she hated America and the greatness of Chairman Mao, whose "thoughts" could cure anything from cancer to constipation. She was a prolific liar and frequently told how many aircraft the "American Imperialists" in South Vietnam had lost.

As I listened, I thought Americans would never be so mentally challenged they would worship an evil, anti-American figure such as Mao. I was wrong. Now, if I want to see what America's enemies are thinking, I need only tune in to Fox "News," a right-wing religious station, or read the columns by Cal Thomas in the Eagle or columns by Barry Moore and numerous others in Ozark's Southern Star and observe the worship of Traitor Trump with no condemnation for the damage he has done to America and the lost lives.

Carl Hess

Ozark