Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong

I wish to give my kudos to the Dothan Eagle Opinion editor for including the “Anti-Muslim hatred” opinion by the Montreal Gazette. While we have very few Muslims in our area, anti-Muslim sentiment is very high, which is wrong.

I would venture to say that more than 90% of those in the Tri-State area have never met a Muslim. I’ve met and worked with Muslims in my younger days while in the Marines in the Middle East. Most were fine, decent people who had many of the same concerns as parents similar to parents in our area, wanting a better, safer life for their children, good jobs, and good health for themselves.

As a country with 3.35 million Muslims (1.1%), we need the ability to view them as Americans, which most are multi-generational Americans with some having roots going back to the 1600s in the U.S. In fact, 23% are American converts to Islam from other religions. Muslims have defended the U.S. in all major wars from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan. Over 5,000 are currently serving our country.