Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong

I wish to give my kudos to the Dothan Eagle Opinion editor for including the “Anti-Muslim hatred” opinion by the Montreal Gazette. While we have very few Muslims in our area, anti-Muslim sentiment is very high, which is wrong.
I would venture to say that more than 90% of those in the Tri-State area have never met a Muslim. I’ve met and worked with Muslims in my younger days while in the Marines in the Middle East. Most were fine, decent people who had many of the same concerns as parents similar to parents in our area, wanting a better, safer life for their children, good jobs, and good health for themselves.
As a country with 3.35 million Muslims (1.1%), we need the ability to view them as Americans, which most are multi-generational Americans with some having roots going back to the 1600s in the U.S. In fact, 23% are American converts to Islam from other religions. Muslims have defended the U.S. in all major wars from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan. Over 5,000 are currently serving our country.
Politically, most are right-centrist (like myself) and 80% voted for George W. Bush over Al Gore in 2000. But since Afghanistan and Iraq, many have shifted to Democrats, but 35% still voted for Trump. Only 40% wanted Sharia Law BUT only for Muslims and not non-Muslim citizens, so most do not support Sharia Law as the law of the land. Just as a comparison, only 12% of Muslims in Turkey favor establishing Sharia Law in that country.
Now are there Islamist extremists? Yes. But there are 1.3 billion Muslims in the world and most Muslims reject violent extremism because it is in violation of their faith. In the U.S. over 84% felt terrorism was not justified which, surprisingly, is lower than in many primarily Muslim nations.
Finally, Islam is an Abrahamic faith, like Christianity and the Jewish faith, as all three major faiths trace back to Abraham. In fact, Abraham was given a special promise that the descendants of Ishmael would start and become a great nation. God fulfilled his promise.
My point is that if you’ve never interacted with people from other countries, faiths or political persuasion, you can’t judge them as a whole. Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.
Luke Douglas
Headland