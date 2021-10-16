Appreciates 9/11 instruction

There was recently an article in the Dothan Eagle entitled, “Hard to teach 9/11 to kids born after attacks” (Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021). I beg to differ. With the right curriculum and instruction, children can and should learn the significance of 9/11. My grandchildren in the second, third, and fifth grades at Houston Academy received excellent instruction regarding 9/11. They knew exactly where each plane went down that day (and what their targets were); exactly how many people perished in the Twin Towers; exactly what the jobs of the first responders were; exactly who were the evildoers behind 9/11; and the response of the United States to this unprecedented act of terrorism on our own soil.
As part of their 9/11 project, they had to list the roles of each category of first responders: police officers; firefighters; EMTs; and doctors/nurses. They also learned of the individual heroism that occurred on that fateful day – a man wearing a red bandana leading groups inside the Twin Towers to safety before going back inside to help others escape. He ultimately perished in his efforts. The children wore red bands around their wrists to remind them of this man’s unique heroism. I believe my grandson still has that band on today.
They learned of the bravery of those passengers on Flight 93 who commandeered the plane and took it down in a field in Pennsylvania, knowing that its target was the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
It is important to me that my grandchildren understand in depth what occurred that day on Sept. 11, 2001. My grandfather fought in World War I and my father fought in World War II, enlisting as a 17-year-old (which required his father’s authorization). I can remember family discussions around the dinner table during which my inquisitive brother asked why they didn’t learn from WWI what Germany was capable of doing to prevent much of the havoc of WWII.
It is essential that we understand the past to guard against future horrors. There will always be those in the world who wish to harm us, the U.S., and others who desire to take over the world and subjugate the rest of us. Children may not know the fear that we all experienced that day – waiting to see what was next, waiting to know exactly who was behind those acts of terror – however, they can and should learn the significance of 9/11. Because, as it is said, “History repeats itself.”
I am thankful for the wonderful instruction my grandchildren received at Houston Academy regarding 9/11 and wish that all students could receive such instruction. I applaud the teachers and administration who designed and carried out this instruction.
Dianne D. Steensland
Dothan