Appreciates 9/11 instruction

There was recently an article in the Dothan Eagle entitled, “Hard to teach 9/11 to kids born after attacks” (Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021). I beg to differ. With the right curriculum and instruction, children can and should learn the significance of 9/11. My grandchildren in the second, third, and fifth grades at Houston Academy received excellent instruction regarding 9/11. They knew exactly where each plane went down that day (and what their targets were); exactly how many people perished in the Twin Towers; exactly what the jobs of the first responders were; exactly who were the evildoers behind 9/11; and the response of the United States to this unprecedented act of terrorism on our own soil.