Appreciates digital subscription

In response to Dothan Eagle Editor Terry Connor’s Jan. 30 column “Digital delivery a great choice for content,” I wanted to give my public endorsement.
I have been a subscriber to the Dothan Eagle for more than 50 years and a reader (starting with the comics) back when I was 7 in 1956 when my Dad first subscribed to the Eagle. For more than 45 of those years, I read the paper edition delivered to our home in Headland. However, as we are traveling quite a bit visiting our children in various states -- I'm in Kentucky now -- it's great to be able to read the Dothan Eagle via its digital edition so I can keep up with what is happening in the Wiregrass and Alabama state politics.
In addition, I subscribe to some national newspapers via their digital editions. In order to be a knowledgeable citizen, you need factual information from legitimate sources, which means those with editorial oversight. Now I may not agree with everything on the “opinion” page, but I can put my trust in the other parts of the papers which adhere to journalistic standards.
It is critically important in this age of disinformation that we follow the lead of our nation's founders who put the free exercise “of the Press”' in the 1st Amendment. They understood the need to have someone looking over the shoulders of our elected officials.