Appreciates digital subscription

In response to Dothan Eagle Editor Terry Connor’s Jan. 30 column “Digital delivery a great choice for content,” I wanted to give my public endorsement.

I have been a subscriber to the Dothan Eagle for more than 50 years and a reader (starting with the comics) back when I was 7 in 1956 when my Dad first subscribed to the Eagle. For more than 45 of those years, I read the paper edition delivered to our home in Headland. However, as we are traveling quite a bit visiting our children in various states -- I'm in Kentucky now -- it's great to be able to read the Dothan Eagle via its digital edition so I can keep up with what is happening in the Wiregrass and Alabama state politics.

In addition, I subscribe to some national newspapers via their digital editions. In order to be a knowledgeable citizen, you need factual information from legitimate sources, which means those with editorial oversight. Now I may not agree with everything on the “opinion” page, but I can put my trust in the other parts of the papers which adhere to journalistic standards.