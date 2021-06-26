Approves of prison conditions

Over the last several years I've seen a lot of headlines in this venue and others that focus on the plight of Alabama prisons. They discuss overcrowding, underfunding, dangerous conditions, and other woes as if trying to elicit a sympathetic response from the reading public. Perhaps they're trying to move the public to put pressure on public officials over the situation.

Here's a public response to the whole thing: Good job, prison officials. When you've got liberal platforms beating the drum over prison conditions, you're doing it right. Go ahead and make prison even more miserable because there still seems to be a mad dash of crooks begging to get into the system. Crank it up a little more. Older veterans of the US military can help you out with some misery and despair tips.