Are we there yet?

In the current clamor of certain elements of the populace rioting for socialism, it seems appropriate to provide a short lesson in history, a subject many colleges and universities have long since assigned to the dust bin. Apparently the hammer of political correctness has driven these learned havens from teaching such for the fear that it might offend someone because they feel left out of the process. History is vital. Without it, we cannot know who we are or where we are. Living in the “now” is chaos. Does that appear familiar?
Many years ago, about the time our founding fathers were shaking off the shackles of bondage, Alexander Tyler, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote about the fall of the Athenian Republic over 2,000 years before that time. He concluded that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. Call that socialism, the precursor to communism. The average age of the world’s great civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed from bondage to spiritual faith, from spiritual faith to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance, from abundance to selfishness, from selfishness to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependency, from dependency back to bondage.
Based on current events and the fact that a large percentage of the populace is dependent on largesse from the treasury, it seems reasonable to conclude that we have arrived at the final phase of the national life cycle. The continued destruction of our history, the elimination of barriers to mob rule and the brain-washed mindless chaos extant by hate groups ensures the adherence to Professor Tyler’s analysis.
America became a great nation because it was founded by people of spiritual faith who put forth the great courage to make it happen. When communism arrives, the state abolishes private ownership and the bubble of anticipated euphoria bursts, perhaps history and wisdom of the ages will become relevant. If only it were available then.
William Bass
Hartford