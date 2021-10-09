Congress is currently considering spending proposals for a new infrastructure bill. As a part of this bill they are studying several ways to increase tax revenue, one of which would require all financial institutions to report to the IRS all transactions into or out of personal or commercial accounts with a balance of $600 or more. The final details are yet to be determined but this appears to be a far-reaching proposal that will impact most all account holders.

We believe this proposal is at best an overreach on the part of the IRS and the federal government and at a minimum an invasion of privacy for our customers. We already are required to report various transactions over certain thresholds, and these occur on a regular basis. The new proposal, if it becomes law, will result in a massive amount of personal and private data being collected and reported to the IRS. We strongly oppose such an action.