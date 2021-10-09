Congress is currently considering spending proposals for a new infrastructure bill. As a part of this bill they are studying several ways to increase tax revenue, one of which would require all financial institutions to report to the IRS all transactions into or out of personal or commercial accounts with a balance of $600 or more. The final details are yet to be determined but this appears to be a far-reaching proposal that will impact most all account holders.
We believe this proposal is at best an overreach on the part of the IRS and the federal government and at a minimum an invasion of privacy for our customers. We already are required to report various transactions over certain thresholds, and these occur on a regular basis. The new proposal, if it becomes law, will result in a massive amount of personal and private data being collected and reported to the IRS. We strongly oppose such an action.
This legislation would place a huge regulatory burden on all financial institutions, but especially smaller banks and those in rural or low-income areas. We further believe that the presumption of innocence, a long-standing tenant of our constitution, should continue to apply. If the IRS or other agencies of the federal government believes probable cause exists, they have the right to subpoena these records, and do so from time to time. No reason exists for automatic reporting of the activity on a checking account.