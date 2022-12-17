 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athlete over veteran

Brittany Griner returns to the United States in exchange for our release of a notorious Russian illegal arms dealer named Viktor Bout – better known as the Merchant of Death. Her incarceration in Russia followed a guilty plea earlier this year of having a banned substance. Bout’s confinement in a U.S. prison needed no plea, as evidence of his crimes is so overwhelming.

Griner is a widely known basketball player. Paul Whelan is a businessman and former U.S. Marine but is hardly known to the public. He has been imprisoned by Russia since 2018 for charges the U.S. has repeatedly maintained are false. Vladimir Putin did not consider him for release in the swap for Bout.

President Biden is gushing over the administration’s role in achieving Griner’s release. I wish he had placed equal priority on bringing home a loyal veteran with that of an athlete.

William H. Bell

Dothan

