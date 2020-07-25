Auburn vs Troy?

I recently read that both Auburn and Troy canceled their opening games that were to be on the same day, Sept. 5.
In these somewhat depressed times, wouldn't it be great for these two teams to play for the first time on this date? All Troy has to do is jump on the bus, go about 100 miles to Auburn, get a good paycheck and possibly a win.
I know a game contract is needed — just substitute Troy for Alcorn State.
It sure would be a big plus in these hard times.
Richard E. Seaman
Headland
