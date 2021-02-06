Avoid ‘indoctrination’

In response to Richard McCuistian’s Feb. 3 letter, "We need to vote," concerning Biden's terminating the 1776 Commission after taking office and his criticism of the New York Times’ “extreme left-leaning” 1619 Project which he says is “fake revisionist history,” I would like to offer my comments.

It is important to understand that neither the 1776 Commission nor the 1619 Project have historians on their commission or project as they are really political endeavors. I totally agree with Mr. McCuistian that the 1619 Project is fraught with historical inaccuracies. However, the 1776 Commission is also filled with inaccuracies. Both are attempting to have input into historical indoctrination that is not very accurate. Frankly, I don't think we have much to worry about as both have received a lot of criticism from historians and educational leaders.

I will say that history over the past 200-plus years has “always” had some revisions, some justified and some not justified. During the Jim Crow era, many revisions were made that either removed or diminished black history. As each state determines what books are written, there is a diversity of history that is taught with political influence from state education and legislative leaders. This is wrong!