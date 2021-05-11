Awash in money

Joe Biden is at it again, throwing stimulus money around as if it were candy, attempting to buy good will (and perpetual votes) wherever he can. The astronomical amount of money that has been already spent (approximately $5 TRILLION), and his newly proposed “infrastructure” plan ($2.3 TRILLION ), adds up to more than 7 TRILLION dollars that will be spent in less than two years. The media fails to even challenge the president on the wisdom of spending such gross amounts of money on things that have nothing to do with either COVID-19 or infrastructure. Where have we suddenly come up with such large sums of money, when for years we have neglected the plight of the homeless, or failed to properly care for our veterans, ostensibly due to shortages of money? But when political brownie points are to be made, suddenly we are awash in cash to spend on pet projects of politicians. This fiscal irresponsibility is indefensible. I recently conducted a webinar for our clients pertaining to expected changes in workplace regulations under the Biden administration, and to put things in perspective regarding these stimulus plans, the following comparison was offered to illustrate the differences between a million, a billion, and a trillion: