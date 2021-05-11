Awash in money

Joe Biden is at it again, throwing stimulus money around as if it were candy, attempting to buy good will (and perpetual votes) wherever he can. The astronomical amount of money that has been already spent (approximately $5 TRILLION), and his newly proposed “infrastructure” plan ($2.3 TRILLION ), adds up to more than 7 TRILLION dollars that will be spent in less than two years. The media fails to even challenge the president on the wisdom of spending such gross amounts of money on things that have nothing to do with either COVID-19 or infrastructure. Where have we suddenly come up with such large sums of money, when for years we have neglected the plight of the homeless, or failed to properly care for our veterans, ostensibly due to shortages of money? But when political brownie points are to be made, suddenly we are awash in cash to spend on pet projects of politicians. This fiscal irresponsibility is indefensible. I recently conducted a webinar for our clients pertaining to expected changes in workplace regulations under the Biden administration, and to put things in perspective regarding these stimulus plans, the following comparison was offered to illustrate the differences between a million, a billion, and a trillion:
1 million seconds = 11.5 days
1 billion seconds = 32 years
1 trillion seconds = 32,000 years
A stack of a million $1 dollar bills would be 358 feet high
A stack of a BILLION $1 dollar bills would be 68 miles high
A stack of a TRILLION $1 dollar bills would be 68,000 miles high (FYI…outer space is generally believed to begin 62 miles above the earths’ surface)
Biden and the Democratic Party have set the stage for economic uncertainty, an unserviceable national debt, and possible hyper-inflation that could cripple our economy. As we spend trillions, to include offering individuals more money to stay on unemployment than to go to work, our businesses are suffering, and oftentimes shuttering their enterprises, due to staff shortages and an overall unwillingness to work. This type of “economic stimulus” is nothing more than an attempt to create a culture of economic dependence upon the government instead of emphasizing the value, and necessity, of self-sufficiency. Biden and Harris will be remembered as the ones who spent more money than all other presidential administrations combined, and as the duo who inflicted more pain and suffering on American small businesses through over-regulation, and through handouts disguised as “assistance” that will permanently destroy the once unmatched work ethic of the American worker.
Dan Sinas
Dothan