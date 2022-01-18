 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Babbitt ‘in the lead of the mob’
Babbitt ‘in the lead of the mob’

Letter writer Judi Jay (A ‘vicious’ article, Jan. 16), should save her moral outrage over the death of Ashli Babbitt for the Capitol police who were maimed, doused with bear spray, and murdered during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ashli Babbitt is on tape banging on the glass part of the doors to the US House of Representatives at the time of her demise. In fact, she is in the lead of the mob! How can one deny her actions that they can see with their own eyes? And yes, "loonies" (her word) does not begin to describe those who assaulted our capital. Their crime was premeditated, deadly, treasonous, and VICIOUS.

Linda Westphal

Newton

