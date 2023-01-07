Back to the Dark Ages

How will you like paying over $9,000 (or more) for a new battery for your electric vehicle? You may as well dispose of that battery (and vehicle) and buy a new vehicle.

What’s the story of all the electric vehicles that were stranded in the snow storm in New York? Once the vehicles were dug out, were the owners able to walk to an electric dispensing machine and get a bucket full of electricity to get their electric vehicle going again?

Recently we read that it was recommended that electric vehicle owners NOT park their vehicles in their garages due to the high possibility of the vehicles independently catching fire and burning down the owners’ residences.

In ancient times, humans used slaves and animals to do work, and wood for cooking and heating. Mere survival was a daily chore. Later they harnessed water and wind to drive mills, and lighting came from oil lamps. Life expectancy was hard and short.

The invention of energy conversion machines such as the steam engine resulted in economic expansion and increased human lifespan. Fossil fuels powered the industrial revolution and continue to provide most of our electricity needs.

Without fossil fuels, our modern world would not exist. Modern medicine, communications, transportation, and reliable cooling and heating would not exist.

The environmental movement that is being forced down our throats is unsustainable and will throw our modern lifestyles back into the pre-industrial revolution way of living where babies died in infancy and women died in childbirth, where life expectance was in the 30s and 40s, where without modern sanitation millions died of diseases that have been virtually eliminated.

I, for one, do not want to go back to the days of doctors bleeding patients to get the “bad blood” out.

Judi Jay

Slocomb