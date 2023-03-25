A Feb. 11 letter claimed that scientists who do not believe global warming is caused by humans are in a small minority. Forbes magazine was used as a reference. The real issue is if the “major cause” of climate change is caused by humans.

I would refer readers to research the Global Warming Petition Project. “The purpose of the Petition Project is to demonstrate that the claim of ‘settled science’ and an overwhelming ‘consensus’ in favor of the hypothesis of human-caused global warming and consequent climatological damage is wrong. No such consensus or settled science exists. A very large number of American scientists reject this hypothesis. Publicists at the United Nations, Mr. Al Gore, and their supporters frequently claim that only a few ‘skeptics’ remain – skeptics who are still unconvinced about the existence of a catastrophic human-caused global warming emergency.”

More than 31,000 Americans with university degrees in science – including 9,029 PhDs, signed the petition. “These scientists are instead convinced that the human-caused global warming hypothesis is without scientific validity and that government action on the basis of this hypothesis would unnecessarily and counterproductively damage both human prosperity and the natural environment of the Earth.”

A letter with the petition from Professor Frederick Seitz, past president of the US National Academy of Sciences and Rockefeller University, included, "It is especially important for America to hear from its citizens who have the training necessary to evaluate the relevant data and offer sound advice."

Research the Milankovitch Climate Theory on NASA’s Earth Observatory website that was adopted by the National Research Council of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences reference climate change. The “World Climate Declaration” signed by 1,500 scientists is another view. Politicians, the mass media, and business publications are not good sources of scientific research.

Penny Palmer

Enterprise