U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and his followers, including U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, wants to end our involvement in Ukraine. This reflects ignorance of both history and of Putin’s current goals.

During the buildup to WW II, Hitler could have been stopped before he had conquered almost the entire continent of Europe if the United States had stepped in. But Americans wanted “peace, not war.” Hitler’s actions do not affect us, they said - and Europe is so far away, all the way across the Atlantic Ocean. Who cares about Belgium, or Poland, or Czechoslovakia, or can even find them on a map? So it’s not “in our national interest” to get involved, they said.

Leaving the invaded countries of Europe to fight it out alone led to our “involvement” in the greatest war in history. Allowing Hitler to take “just a little piece” of Czechoslovakia was all the incentive he needed to invade other countries. Putin has learned from history: he has taken just “a little piece” of Moldova, and of Georgia, and just the Donbas and Crimea from Ukraine – and the West did nothing. So, why not take all of Ukraine? And what is next?

Ukraine is Europe’s eastern front in the war against Russia’s westward aggression. Europeans know this, and so should Moore. To stay uninvolved while Putin rebuilds the old Soviet Union could result in our serious involvement, including sending American troops in defense of NATO countries, as we are obligated to do.

Marie Middleton

Covington, Louisiana