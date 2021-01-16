Barry Moore should resign

In response to U.S. Rep. Barry Moore complaining about his Twitter suspension and claiming “censorship” so he has deactivated his account. The real truth is he can't handle all the criticism against him.

Posting a steady stream of Biblical passages in his social media pages does not resolve Mr. Moore of his collaboration with the 147 Republican Senators and representatives who attempted a seditionist. unpatriotic, and undemocratic action in trying to overturn a valid election.

Their actions were complicit in the insurrection that took over the nation's Capitol for the first time since the War of 1812 and lead to the death of 6 people.

Mr. Moore has disgraced the citizens of his country, Alabama, and his district. He should resign.

Luke Douglas

Headland