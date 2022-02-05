 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Be careful what you wish for’
0 Comments

‘Be careful what you wish for’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With inflation shooting up weekly, bringing higher prices at the grocery store, the gas pump, and everywhere else, fingers are pointed at the huge supply and demand issues. That's a legitimate concern, but what about labor costs?

Democrats for years have been demanding the $15 per hour minimum wage, and it's already here, or well on its way. No one can live on the current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, nor should they. It should be a starting point, the basement near an ascending staircase. You work your way up, or go to a job or position where you can earn more.

Now potential job candidates won't even glance your way for less than $10 to $15 an hour, and with the competition so fierce for employees, they have no need to. But the hamburger you were selling for $3 with a kitchen full of minimum wage employees is now $5 to $10 each, as your kitchen staff is now making $12 to $15 an hour. Someone has to pay those labor costs, and you can bet it's not the employer; it's us, the customers.

The government didn't help the situation when they begin paying people $600 a week (that's $15 times 40 hours) NOT to work when Covid hit in 2020. Every company, no matter what they sell, must raise their retail prices just to stay in business. So, you can have your cake and eat it, too; you just have to pay more for it! Be careful what you wish for.

Mike Martin

Taylor

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lying in politics
Letters

Lying in politics

Younger people may find it difficult to believe but there was a time, before the advent of Reagan, when Republican political figures were emba…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it'…

Public trail needs attention
Letters

Public trail needs attention

It’s absolutely amazing that with the many millions of Dollars the Dothan Eagle reports that the City of Dothan continues to “put in the bank”…

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’
Letters

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’

In President Biden’s self-congratulatory and lengthy press conference on Jan. 19, he acknowledged the likelihood of a “minor incursion” into U…

Appreciates digital subscription
Letters

Appreciates digital subscription

In response to Dothan Eagle Editor Terry Connor’s Jan. 30 column “Digital delivery a great choice for content,” I wanted to give my public end…

Angels among us
Letters

Angels among us

  • Updated

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole
Letters

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole

In his Jan. 23 commentary piece "Down the rabbit hole," Bill Perkins invoked Lewis Carroll several times as well as commenting on whether or n…

Kiss of death
Letters

Kiss of death

Ambassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials did this woman (Lindy Blanchard) possess? She is runn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert