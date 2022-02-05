‘Be careful what you wish for’

With inflation shooting up weekly, bringing higher prices at the grocery store, the gas pump, and everywhere else, fingers are pointed at the huge supply and demand issues. That's a legitimate concern, but what about labor costs?

Democrats for years have been demanding the $15 per hour minimum wage, and it's already here, or well on its way. No one can live on the current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, nor should they. It should be a starting point, the basement near an ascending staircase. You work your way up, or go to a job or position where you can earn more.

Now potential job candidates won't even glance your way for less than $10 to $15 an hour, and with the competition so fierce for employees, they have no need to. But the hamburger you were selling for $3 with a kitchen full of minimum wage employees is now $5 to $10 each, as your kitchen staff is now making $12 to $15 an hour. Someone has to pay those labor costs, and you can bet it's not the employer; it's us, the customers.