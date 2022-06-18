Beware the communists

A YouGov poll found that two-thirds (64%) of Americans did not know that Communist China killed more people than Nazi Germany. This fact is readily available on Wikipedia. It refers to the Washington Post article “Remembering the biggest mass murder in the history of the world.”

Florida's new bill aimed at warning students about the dangers of communism shouldn’t be controversial, especially since a significant number of students are inclined to believe socialism and communism are preferable to capitalism.

But before communists can kill people who disagree with them (and they always do), they must first disarm the population. That's the true goal of those who preach "gun control," which is a euphemism for "gun confiscation." And it typically begins with a gun registry, and then criminalizing gun ownership in general. Their plan is to do this incrementally. They want the whole "loaf" but they're willing to get it one slice at a time. That's how they operate.

Most people have heard the quote about "a gun behind every blade of grass" attributed to Japanese Admiral Yamamoto as to why Japan should not consider invading the United States west coast after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

There are some slight variations to what Yamamoto said, but his position was that an invasion of the U.S. mainland would be ill-advised because so many American civilians owned guns and knew how to shoot.

And as long as the American populace has Second Amendment rights, the leftist government communists’ plans to slouch America toward becoming a much larger Venezuela will have to be accomplished with millions of people from all over the world pouring across our wide-open borders, packing the Supreme Court, devaluing our currency, replacing big city District Attorneys with Soros-funded characters who refuse to prosecute murderers and rapists, while also destroying existing food production in any way they can while skyrocketing our energy prices to raise the price of everything else – which hurts lower income folks immediately and the rest of the population eventually.

And using the stupid CO2 argument and their false “global warming” hoax, they're working overtime to convert our power grids from a system that works to system so weak that we'll have to do without electric power during the hottest and coldest parts of the year, all the while increasing the load on the weakened power grid by attempting to force us all to buy very expensive electric vehicles that require metals like lithium and cobalt from massive strip mining operations environmentalists claim to hate.

The communists in our government and around the world are actively fabricating false emergencies with the goal to create real emergencies so they can use their fearmongering to accomplish their ugly endgame, and any thinking person can see it happening.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise