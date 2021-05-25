Biden and the border

On Inauguration Day, we lost the best president we've ever had and got the worst president we'll ever have. The pros and cons of this belief are and will be argued in the coming months. I only need one: Biden created the situation on the border because he wanted to rub it in the face of Trump voters.

He knew how important border security was to us. He took great delight in his action. Never mind the collateral damage he's done. He has vastly increased the wealth going to the drug cartels. Each illegal crossing the border pays a fee. The huge increase in drugs pouring in — more money. The 13-year-old girls sold to the prostitution rings — more money.

Despite all this, the one incident caught on film that broke my heart was the dropping of the two baby sisters over the wall and into the dirt. One was 3, the other 5. Thank God the Border Patrol had that area under surveillance and rescued them.

Can you imagine the stark fear these babies were in? Crying for their mamas like babies have done since time began.

Biden shows no remorse or intention to rectify the border situation. Disagree? OK; then, think about those babies and how many more are in the desert, dead!

Don Bigbie

Dothan