 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden and the border
0 comments

Biden and the border

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Inauguration Day, we lost the best president we've ever had and got the worst president we'll ever have. The pros and cons of this belief are and will be argued in the coming months. I only need one: Biden created the situation on the border because he wanted to rub it in the face of Trump voters.

He knew how important border security was to us. He took great delight in his action. Never mind the collateral damage he's done. He has vastly increased the wealth going to the drug cartels. Each illegal crossing the border pays a fee. The huge increase in drugs pouring in — more money. The 13-year-old girls sold to the prostitution rings — more money.

Despite all this, the one incident caught on film that broke my heart was the dropping of the two baby sisters over the wall and into the dirt. One was 3, the other 5. Thank God the Border Patrol had that area under surveillance and rescued them.

Can you imagine the stark fear these babies were in? Crying for their mamas like babies have done since time began.

Biden shows no remorse or intention to rectify the border situation. Disagree? OK; then, think about those babies and how many more are in the desert, dead!

Don Bigbie

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geraldo has thin skin
Letters

Geraldo has thin skin

Strongly held differences of opinion are to be expected among Fox News’ threesome of Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Dan Bongino. Prior to t…

A lesson in Georgia
Letters

A lesson in Georgia

With regard to Pete Rawlins’ May 16 letter to the editor, I would like to offer my counter argument. I know of no other state that has impleme…

The ruse is over
Letters

The ruse is over

The Alabama State Legislature has adjourned, and now the gambling addicts can stop pretending to care about education.

On medical marijuana
Letters

On medical marijuana

I don't guess medical marijuana can be any more dangerous than alcoholic beverages. The consumption of alcohol has killed and injured millions…

Restrictive voting laws
Letters

Restrictive voting laws

If people think Georgia's new voting laws are too restrictive, they sure would not like Alabama's. Last election, I voted by absentee ballot. …

Red Flag laws aren't working
Letters

Red Flag laws aren't working

With talk of Red Flag laws in the news — laws that allow court-ordered seizure of weapons that might be used to hurt the owner or other indivi…

Gambling and taxes
Letters

Gambling and taxes

I have read that $700 million per year could be generated for the state if gambling and lottery bills are passed. Concerns against the bill ar…

Just follow the law
Letters

Just follow the law

We could lower the number of shootings by peace officers if we kept the law in mind. Alabama citizens owe a duty to obey the lawful orders of …

‘Which shall it be?’
Letters

‘Which shall it be?’

The Second Amendment has been shrunken to "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed" by gun-worshiping zealots, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert