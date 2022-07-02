 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden is weak

I, like millions of other Americans, are tired and angry at the way the Biden administration has nearly exhausted the list of people to blame for his failed polices except of course, Biden himself. I think the most troubling excuse he keeps trying to foist upon the American people is this notion of “Putin’s price increase,” as if Putin is the sole cause of our multitude of problems, none more visible than the enormous increase in gas prices since Biden was elected.

It is cringeworthy when I see the president stand in front of the camera’s and spew these ridiculous excuses about Putin being the reason we have high gas prices and record level inflation. What Biden and his feckless advisors fail to understand is that this incessant blaming of Putin for our woes is in essence saying to America, “It’s Putin’s fault and I am utterly powerless to prevent this soviet dictator from controlling our economy; Putin is causing inflation and high gas prices and I am unwilling and incapable of putting forth effective policies that will prevent foreign interests from controlling our energy supplies; Putin is unpredictable and I am afraid of provoking or standing up to him; I am confused and clueless as to how to offer solutions or provide a sense of leadership that acts to preserve our status as the most powerful and innovative nation in the world.”

I don’t believe we have ever seen a president convey such weakness, ineffectiveness, or intellectual bankruptcy as the current occupant of the White House.

Dan Sinas

Dothan

