Biden’s Ministry of Truth

Hitler had his Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment run by Joseph Goebbels. In fact, to quote former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard when she recently said, “All dictators have a Ministry of Truth.” Last month in a speech at Stanford, Obama said, “social media censors don’t go far enough; so, the government needs to step in to do the job.” Six days later, Biden’s circus handlers announced the creation of its own Disinformation Governance Board). This is what Ms. Gabbard (the first Hindu and the first female combat veteran member of Congress) was referring to. BTW, Hillary Clinton called her a “Russian Agent”. Was this disinformation?

So, the fascist Jackbooted Thugs of the Cancel Culture are on the march again. The Party which gave us the Trail of Tears, Slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, the internment of Japanese Americans, segregation, abortion, and no longer believe in equality want to monitor our right to free speech.

The Biden administration is going to place this Board under the supervision of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who was telling Congress over and over again in last week’s hearings that the “border was secure.” To make matters even worse, an idiot by the name of Nina Jankowicz was picked to head the new disinformation police. The White House Press Secretary told us Jankowicz is “an expert on online disinformation.” What Jen Psaki didn’t tell us is that Ms. Jankowicz praised Christopher Steele (Steele Dossier, paid for by the Clinton Campaign) and told us that “We should view [Hunter’s laptop] as a Trump Campaign product.”

Yesterday Biden mentioned the “abortion of a child.” He said out loud what we all know, Conservative and Leftist alike, that abortion always involves the death of a child! Truth or disinformation?

Jim Faust

Dothan