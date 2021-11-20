Biden spending bill is ‘warped’

Biden’s proposed social spending bill highlights how warped the liberal elite's priorities can be. His bill penalizes responsible behavior and incentivizes those that are detrimental to society. It forces married mothers to pay thousands more for daycare than an unmarried mom. In effect, it provides financial incentives for people to remain unmarried. And it is naive for anyone to think this isn’t on purpose. Why? Because single parents vote overwhelmingly for Democrats while married parents tend to vote Republican.