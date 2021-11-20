 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden spending bill is ‘warped’
0 Comments

Biden spending bill is ‘warped’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Biden’s proposed social spending bill highlights how warped the liberal elite's priorities can be. His bill penalizes responsible behavior and incentivizes those that are detrimental to society. It forces married mothers to pay thousands more for daycare than an unmarried mom. In effect, it provides financial incentives for people to remain unmarried. And it is naive for anyone to think this isn’t on purpose. Why? Because single parents vote overwhelmingly for Democrats while married parents tend to vote Republican.

As a county commissioner, I see how many of the problems we deal with on a local level often stem from issues at home. Democrats in D.C. seem determined to create a future supply of votes. To them, that is more important than encouraging family values and strengthening the fabric of our society.

Brandon Shoupe

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surviving Columbus Day
Letters

Surviving Columbus Day

  • Updated

Surprisingly, we survived another holiday honoring Christopher Columbus. I think Columbus probably wasn’t the first European to discover the A…

Vaccines and the constitution
Letters

Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal va…

Who would have thought?
Letters

Who would have thought?

  • Updated

Here's a sentence no one would have ever thought could be uttered with sincerity, but behold our backwards world: "I'm going to drive over to …

‘Utter stupidity’
Letters

‘Utter stupidity’

  • Updated

In a response to a recent letter by Carl Hess, a distempered rightie tried to argue that a forced pregnancy is the exact same thing as a manda…

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

No improvement
Letters

No improvement

  • Updated

I have seen very little commentary in the Eagle or elsewhere about the recently completed traffic roundabout at Taylor Road and Campbellton Hi…

GOP and vaccines
Letters

GOP and vaccines

  • Updated

The big headline Nov. 1 was "Mandate Consequences," telling about fears many employees may quit rather than get vaccinated. Why were these mor…

‘I check everything’
Letters

‘I check everything’

  • Updated

I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition.…

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!
Letters

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!

  • Updated

The recent article in the Dothan Eagle entitled "Three men arrested in drive-by shooting" should give readers an interesting insight into Doth…

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'
Letters

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'

  • Updated

In response to Benton Harrison's Oct. 27 letter in the Dothan Eagle, Mr. Harrison needs to do a bit of research before blaming anyone for what…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert