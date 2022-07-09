 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Baxley- a true gem of the Wiregrass

I read Steve Flowers' June 29 column on the life and times of the former Alabama attorney general and lieutenant governor Bill Baxley with a nostalgic reflection.

Back in 1978, I was a law clerk in Baxley's Birmingham office when he announced his candidacy for governor, and I was asked if I'd like to transition to his campaign staff. Expecting to be asked to work in the Dothan area with my being from Headland, I eagerly accepted.

Surprisingly I was asked to not only relocate to Mobile to help set up a campaign office there, but to also coordinate the campaign in 10 counties in southwest Alabama. I knew very little (actually nothing!) about political campaigning but was given a Democratic Party campaign manual that I studied cover to cover.

I was given contacts in the 10 counties who helped set up local campaign structures. I travelled the front and back roads of southwest Alabama constantly that hot summer representing the Baxley campaign from semi-formal events to fish fries in Leroy.

It was a summer I will never forget. I truly believed that Bill would have made a great governor. He was a passionate champion of the little man, and had personally prosecuted Dynamite Bob Chambliss in the high-profile 16th Street Baptist Church bombing case.

The one point of concern to me was the amount of negative campaigning that went on, i.e. attacking the other candidates. I realize that tactic was the prevailing political trend, even today. However, I feel that if Bill Baxley had just remained focused on highlighting his accomplishments as a two-term attorney general, he would have been elected in 1978. He and his classy wife Lucy would have made a great team as governor and first lady.

Bobby Hamil

Headland

